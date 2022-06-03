NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.43

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.43 and traded as low as C$11.83. NFI Group shares last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 333,107 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -63.70%.

In other news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 225,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,437,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,926,057.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,426,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,941,062.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

