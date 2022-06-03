NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.43

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.43 and traded as low as C$11.83. NFI Group shares last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 333,107 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$757.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -63.70%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 334,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,119,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,452,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,449,145.12. Insiders acquired a total of 1,426,980 shares of company stock worth $20,941,062 in the last ninety days.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

