NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,899. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.27.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NICE by 16,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

