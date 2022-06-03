NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,899. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NICE by 16,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.