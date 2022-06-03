Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. 126,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,082,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $32,535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

