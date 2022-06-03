Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO Alan H. Shaw Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NSC opened at $246.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

