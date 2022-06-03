Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Sells $13,304,000.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 785,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,922. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after buying an additional 513,002 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,917 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 104,850 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

