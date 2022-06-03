Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 54,567,111 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90.
Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)
