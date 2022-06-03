Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,880. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.97. Novanta has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novanta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $395,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

