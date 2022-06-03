Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,497. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

