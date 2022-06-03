NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $62.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $53.53. 509,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,391. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

