Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:NKG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,406. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

