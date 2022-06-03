Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NMCO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

