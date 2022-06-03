Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 82,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,459. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

