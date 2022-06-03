Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 82,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,459. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

