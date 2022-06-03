Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JPS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 39.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $354,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

