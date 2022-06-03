Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:JPS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.