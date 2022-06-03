Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,883. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 174,334 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

