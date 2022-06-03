Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,248 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $43,458.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,012,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

