Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

