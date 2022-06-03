O3Swap Price Reaches $1.97 (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

