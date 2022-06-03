OceanEx Token Market Capitalization Achieves $608,998.57 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $608,998.57 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

