Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

