Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Okta also updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.14)-(1.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

