Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.14)-(1.11) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.805-1.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

Shares of OKTA traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.75.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.