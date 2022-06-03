Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $267.48 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

