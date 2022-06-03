Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Acquires $234,409.60 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

