Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.43 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 3.74 ($0.05). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,714,998 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

