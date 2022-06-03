Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to post sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $4.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

ONCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 886,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

