ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $84.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

