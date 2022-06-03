OpenOcean Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $851,079.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $851,079.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.60 or 0.03669992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 726.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00446540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

