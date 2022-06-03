Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.29.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $264.40 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.