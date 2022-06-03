Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.29.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $264.40 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

