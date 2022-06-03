Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will post $11.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.32 billion. Oracle posted sales of $11.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. 8,151,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,974. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. Oracle has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.