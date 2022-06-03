Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. 107,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 228,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oriental Culture in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oriental Culture in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oriental Culture during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oriental Culture by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oriental Culture during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

