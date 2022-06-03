Origin Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $63.54 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $63.54 million and $49,008.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00566837 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00414418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,615,963 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

