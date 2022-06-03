OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.