Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Up 2.4%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.96. 87,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 151,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.