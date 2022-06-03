Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Holdings Raised by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

