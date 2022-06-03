PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 1,899,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.18. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

