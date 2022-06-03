Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth $367,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth $440,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 600,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 196,035 shares during the period.

