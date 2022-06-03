Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 161,503 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 132,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.88. 6,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

