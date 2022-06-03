Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

