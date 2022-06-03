Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,700,905. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $517.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.96 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $557.26 and a 200-day moving average of $540.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.