Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.58. 946,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,885. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $351.00 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,700,905. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after acquiring an additional 119,565 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.