Pangolin Price Tops $0.0522 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $613,883.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,272,587 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

