Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

PCYG opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park City Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

