Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.25 Million

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to report sales of $421.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $350.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,850. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

