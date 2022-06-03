Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 3,239 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PKBK stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $299.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 46.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.