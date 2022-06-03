Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $21,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PFGC stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.