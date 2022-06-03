PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.83) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.37) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.34) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 579.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 500.01 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.39). The firm has a market cap of £399.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

