PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 2.5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. 9,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,587,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,406,364 shares of company stock worth $157,737,443. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,855,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PBF Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,431 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

