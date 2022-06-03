PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,169 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 366,360 shares of company stock valued at $55,700,029 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $161.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $122.04 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

